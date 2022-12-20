Argentina to celebrate World Cup victory at Buenos Aires' Obelisk

"Argentina, here we come," AFA president Claudio Tapia said on his Twitter account.
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in a pulsating game that was labelled by many as one of the best finals in World Cup history.
Argentines, who took to the streets in every corner of the country after winning their third World Cup, are eagerly awaiting the team's arrival to continue the celebrations.
"I want to be in Argentina to see how crazy it is. I want them to wait for me, I can't wait to go there and enjoy it with them," the team's talismanic captain Lionel Messi said.