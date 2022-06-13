Liverpool agree 75mn-euro deal for Benfica striker Nunez

Liverpool have reached a deal with Benfica to buy the Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for an initial £75 million ($78.59 million), the Portuguese club said on Monday.

The transfer could eventually rise to £100 million, Benfica said in a statement, eclipsing Liverpool’s club-record £75 million paid to Southampton for Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Nunez scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances last season in Portugal.