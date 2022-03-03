Liverpool, Chelsea win to reach quarter final

A powerful finish from Minamino eight minutes later put Liverpool in command and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain almost added a third midway through the second half.

However, Norwich refused to give in and Lukas Rupp gave them hope with an arrowing strike 14 minutes from time.

That ensured a nervy finish at Anfield, with home goalkeeper Alisson forced to deny Norwich substitute Jonathan Rowe, but the hosts held on to stay in the hunt for three more trophies this season.

"We have never been in an FA Cup quarter-final (under the German)," Klopp told ITV. "We made 10 changes to the team and we were always going to find it tough against a good team, but we played really good football and scored some really good goals.

"Takumi is an incredible player and tonight was the best game he had for us. He was a constant threat throughout."