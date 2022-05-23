Liverpool come back to win but miss out on title by one point

Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on Sunday, but it was not enough to earn them their second Premier League title, as they finished a point behind Manchester City after a nerve-shredding final day of the season.

After going behind to an early Pedro Neto tap in, goals from Sadio Mane and late strikes from Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson gave the home fans some cheer even if their fate depended on the proceedings in Manchester.

City, however, were in no mood to lie down and produced an heroic fightback to come from two goals down and beat Aston Villa 3-2.

Liverpool finished the season on 92 points, one behind City for the second time in four seasons but with a League Cup and FA Cup trophy in their cabinet.