Liverpool go level with leaders Spurs, Arsenal held at Leeds

Liverpool moved level with leaders Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League after a club record-setting 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Ten-man Arsenal earlier hung on for a 0-0 draw at Leeds United after Nicolas Pepe was sent off for a headbutt early in the second half at Elland Road.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice in their 3-2 win at struggling Fulham, while Sheffield United's poor start continued with a 1-0 home defeat by West Ham United.

Liverpool are now unbeaten in 64 league games at Anfield setting a new club record and they were full value for the win.

The defending champions took the lead in the 21st minute when Leicester's former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans, under pressure from Sadio Mane, headed a James Milner corner into his own net.

If that was a fortunate opener, the second was a trademark Liverpool goal with Andy Robertson's perfect cross from the left turned in by an equally impressive glancing header from Diogo Jota.

Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel kept his side in the game with some excellent saves before Roberto Firmino made sure of the three points with a header from a Milner corner.

It was a deserved goal for the Brazilian who has struggled for goals and had twice hit the woodwork and also had an effort cleared off the line.

The win took Liverpool level on 20 points with Spurs, who beat visiting Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday, leaving Chelsea and Leicester two points behind the leaders after nine games.