Liverpool outplayed Man Utd to boost chances of UCL return

Liverpool kept their chances of a place in next season's UEFA Champions League (UCL) in their own hands with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's men still need to win their remaining three games to guarantee a place in the Premier League's top four, but cleared the biggest hurdle in their path with a first victory away to United since 2014.

Roberto Firmino scored twice in the match after Diogo Jota cancelled out Bruno Fernandes's early opener for the home side.

Marcus Rashford's strike set up a grandstand finish, but Mohamed Salah secured a vital win in the final minute as Liverpool moved up to fifth in the table.