Liverpool reach final, ending Man City's treble bid

Liverpool reached the FA Cup final as Sadio Mane's double inspired a 3-2 win over Manchester City that kept alive their quadruple bid and shattered their rivals' treble hopes.

Jurgen Klopp's side are chasing an unprecedented clean-sweep of the four major trophies in a single season.

They remain on course to achieve that incredible target after a scintillating first half display in Saturday's semi-final at Wembley.

Ibrahima Konte put Liverpool ahead and Mane doubled their lead thanks to a blunder from City keeper Zack Steffen.

Senegal forward Mane struck again before half-time and, although Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva netted after the interval, City were unable to complete a remarkable revival.