SAFF winning eight footballers accorded at Kalsindur

The programme started around 11:00 am. Eight footballers were taken to police line auditorium from Mymensingh circuit house through adorned horse carts. Accorded footballers were given cash prize and crest from police. But police did not disclose the cash amount.

DIG Debdash said, “We are happy with the win of Bangladesh women footballers. We are proud these eight members are from Mymensingh. To be able to accord them is a matter of pride for us. We want to stay beside the upcoming women footballers of Kalsindur.

Sanjida and Maria gave speeches in the programme. They thanked zila police for the accord. They also thought their responsibilities have increased after becoming SAFF champions.