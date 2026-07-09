Hakimi and Diaz pose Morocco's biggest threat to France

The drama of the Round of 16 is over. The quarter-finals begin with France taking on Morocco at 2:00 am Bangladesh time today. The match has become the centre of attention for football fans around the world.

On paper, France are the favourites, and a closer look explains why. At this World Cup, France have primarily operated in a 4-2-3-1 formation, although they frequently adjust their shape during matches. Their attacking and defensive structures evolve depending on the phase of play, making them one of the tournament's most tactically balanced teams. Their players have also delivered remarkably consistent performances throughout the competition.

Statistics show that Morocco have enjoyed 59 per cent possession so far in the tournament, compared with France's 55 per cent. However, France's possession is far more purposeful. They do not keep the ball unnecessarily but instead build attacks with a clear plan. Another interesting statistic is that France have created fewer goal-scoring opportunities than Morocco through the Round of 16, yet they have been more efficient in converting their chances. Their clinical finishing, combined with lightning-fast attacking transitions, makes them a constant threat against any opponent.

