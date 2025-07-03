Liverpool football star Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car crash in northwestern Spain on Thursday, police said, weeks after the star got married.

The Civil Guard said a vehicle veered off a motorway and burst into flames shortly after midnight in the municipality of Cernadilla in the province of Zamora, confirming the deaths of Jota, 28, and his brother Andre.

"Everything points to the blowout of a tyre while it (the vehicle) was overtaking," the Civil Guard said in a statement.

Portuguese football federation president Pedro Proenca wrote on social media that he was "devastated", calling Jota "an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents, someone blessed with an infectious joy and a reference for his own community".