Brazil, Norway goalless after riveting first half

Brazil and Norway went into the break locked at 0-0 in an entertaining FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, with both goalkeepers producing crucial saves after an eventful first half.

Norway thought they had made the perfect start when they found the net in the fourth minute after capitalising on a defensive lapse by Brazil. However, the celebrations were cut short as the goal was ruled out for offside.

Brazil were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 14th minute after a VAR review overturned the referee's initial decision and awarded a penalty. Matheus Cunha had gone down under a challenge from Kristoffer Ajer inside the box, and after checking the pitchside monitor, the referee pointed to the spot.

Bruno Guimaraes stepped up, but Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland guessed correctly and produced an excellent save to keep the score level.