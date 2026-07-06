Brazil, Norway goalless after riveting first half
Brazil and Norway went into the break locked at 0-0 in an entertaining FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, with both goalkeepers producing crucial saves after an eventful first half.
Norway thought they had made the perfect start when they found the net in the fourth minute after capitalising on a defensive lapse by Brazil. However, the celebrations were cut short as the goal was ruled out for offside.
Brazil were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 14th minute after a VAR review overturned the referee's initial decision and awarded a penalty. Matheus Cunha had gone down under a challenge from Kristoffer Ajer inside the box, and after checking the pitchside monitor, the referee pointed to the spot.
Bruno Guimaraes stepped up, but Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland guessed correctly and produced an excellent save to keep the score level.
Following a hydration break in the 26th minute, neither side managed to create many clear-cut opportunities until late in the half. Vinicius Junior came closest for Brazil in the 40th minute after stealing possession from Martin Odegaard inside the penalty area, but Nyland again denied him with an impressive save using his foot.
Norway nearly struck just before the interval through Erling Haaland and Odegaard. Haaland dispossessed Gabriel outside the box before the loose ball fell kindly for the Norwegian captain, whose powerful low drive toward the corner was brilliantly kept out by Alisson Becker.
Despite Brazil enjoying the better chance from the penalty spot and Norway seeing an early goal ruled out, the two teams remained deadlocked at the break, setting up an intriguing second half.