Luis Suarez leaves Barca for Atletico

FC Barcelona have confirmed that Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez has left the club and would join La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

"FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suarez," the club said in a statement on Thursday. "The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona six million euros in variables."

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," it added.