Lukaku ends drought as Chelsea reach final

Romelu Lukaku scored a much-needed goal as Chelsea beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Club World Cup final against South American champions Palmeiras.

Chelsea's club-record signing had failed to score in five games before arriving in Abu Dhabi, and the Blues are looking for the 28-year-old to find his best form in the second half of the season.

The Belgium international swept in from close range on 32 minutes after a defensive lapse to send Chelsea through to Saturday's final, the second in three years between English and Brazilian teams.

"Everybody's very happy that Romelu scored," said Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low, who is helping to fill in for coach Thomas Tuchel after his positive Covid-19 test