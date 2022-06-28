Lukaku expected in Milan ‘this evening’ ahead of Inter return: CEO

Romelu Lukaku is expected to land in Italy on Tuesday evening ahead of his return to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea, the club’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed.

Asked when the Belgium striker would be in Milan by reporters on his way out of an Italian Football Federation meeting in Rome, Marotta said “this evening, I think” while getting into a car.

He refused to answer whether free agent Paulo Dybala would be coming to Inter as that transfer has reportedly stalled while the club tries to offload players in order to accommodate the Argentina forward.