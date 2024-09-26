Ex-Real Madrid defender and World Cup winner Varane retires

France World Cup winner Raphael Varane on Wednesday announced his retirement from football at the age of 31, adding that he will remain at Como in a non-playing capacity.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United centre-back Varane had joined the Italian club for this season but was then excluded from their Serie A squad having suffered a knee injury in August.

"A new life begins off the pitch," Varane said on social media.

"I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon."

Varane came through the academy at French club Lens before joining Madrid as an 18-year-old in 2011.

He claimed the first of his three La Liga titles in his maiden season in the Spanish capital.

In 2014 he secured the first of his four Champions League crowns, winning a league and European double three years later.