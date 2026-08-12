Cristiano Ronaldo marries long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez married on Tuesday in a ceremony in the Portuguese resort of Cascais, said the football superstar’s representatives.

The wedding capped a decade-long relationship and came after days of intense media speculation in Portugal over the location and timing of the ceremony.

Ronaldo, 41, shared a photo of the couple’s hands with their wedding bands and the caption: “C (heart) G” on his Instagram account.