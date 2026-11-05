Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal: 10 iconic moments

From a tearful teenager at Euro 2004 to the captain who led Portugal to their first major international trophy, Cristiano Ronaldo's journey has been a story of extraordinary goals, painful defeats and historic achievements.

Cristiano Ronaldo's international career has been about much more than goals and records. It has been a journey spanning more than two decades, marked by individual brilliance, heartbreaking disappointments and, eventually, historic triumphs.

When he made his Portugal debut in 2003, few could have imagined that he would become the country's greatest goalscorer, its most-capped player and one of the most influential figures in international football.

Here are ten moments that define his remarkable journey with Portugal.

