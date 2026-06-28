Petkovic rings changes as Algeria chase knockout berth against Austria
Algeria manager Vladimir Petkovic freshened up his side with four changes for their decisive Group J clash against Austria, including a switch in goal as Oussama Benbot replaces Luca Zidane.
Defender Jaouen Hadjam also comes into the lineup in place of Rayan Ait-Nouri, with Petkovic reshuffling his team as Algeria seek the result they need to reach the knockout stage.
Austria manager Ralf Rangnick has made three changes.
Midfielders Houssem Aouar and Nabil Bentaleb start in place of Ramiz Zerrouki and Hicham Boudaoui
Austria replaced midfielder Paul Wanner, striker Michael Gregoritsch and defender Kevin Danso with Phillip Mwene, Philipp Lienhart and Marko Arnautovic.
Both teams have three points after beating Jordan and losing to Argentina. A win or a draw for either side guarantees advancement. However, the group runners-up face a clash with European champions Spain.
Both managers brushed off questions in their pre-game press conferences about playing for a specific result.
The clash carries profound historical weight, reviving memories of the 1982 World Cup where Austria and West Germany played out a mutually beneficial, uncompetitive match that eliminated Algeria in the "Disgrace of Gijon."
Teams
Algeria
Oussama Benbot, Aissa Mandi, Riyad Mahrez, Houssem Aouar, Amine Gouiri, Fares Chaibi, Jaouen Hadjam, Rafik Belghali, Nabil Bentaleb, Ramy Bensebaini, Ibrahim Maza
Austria
Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Phillip Mwene, Philipp Lienhart, Marko Arnautovic