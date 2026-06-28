Petkovic rings changes as Algeria chase knockout berth against Austria

Algeria manager Vladimir Petkovic freshened up his side with four changes for their decisive Group J clash against Austria, including a switch in goal as Oussama Benbot replaces Luca Zidane.

Defender Jaouen Hadjam also comes into the lineup in place of Rayan Ait-Nouri, with Petkovic reshuffling his team as Algeria seek the result they need to reach the knockout stage.