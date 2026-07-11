South Africa World Cup midfielder Adams passes away at 25

South African midfielder Jayden Adams, who represented his country at the ongoing World Cup, died Saturday at the age of 25, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said.

"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams," McKenzie said in a statement.

The minister did not disclose a cause of death.

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents," he said.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also paid tribute, saying on X: "Football has lost one of its own."