Mbappe misses penalty again as Bilbao beat Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe said he will take full responsibility for a "big mistake" after the striker missed another penalty in champions Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Wednesday.

A week after the French superstar failed from the spot in the Champions League against Liverpool, he endured further misery from 12 yards as Los Blancos allowed league leaders Barcelona to retain their four-point advantage.

Alejandro Berenguer fired Bilbao ahead early in the second half, with Jude Bellingham levelling for Madrid after Mbappe's penalty miss.

However, substitute Gorka Guruzeta snatched fourth-place Athletic victory in the 80th minute after a Fede Valverde error.

The defeat and Mbappe's penalty miss will heap further pressure on to the former Paris Saint-Germain striker's shoulders after plenty of criticism in recent weeks.