Yamal scores as Spain beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 at World Cup

Lamine Yamal kickstarted Spain's World Cup Group H campaign as he returned to the starting line-up to open the scoring for the European champions in a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The Barcelona star needed just 10 minutes to get Spain up and running against the Saudis in Atlanta, before a Mikel Oyarzabal brace and a Hassan Al-Tambakti own goal ensured Luis de la Fuente's side took a big step towards the last 32 following a shock goalless stalemate in their opening group match against Cape Verde.