BFF forms committee to investigate allegations against Sohag

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has formed a seven-member committee to probe allegations of falsifying financial documents -- something that FIFA brought against Abu Nayeem Shohag.
He, who acted as BFF general secretary from 2011 to 2023, was handed down a two-year ban and financial penalty for this alleged wrongdoing.
The committee has been asked to submit a report within a month.
Meanwhile, Imran Hossain Tushar has been made the new acting general secretary of BFF for next three months.
Earlier, he served as the chief protocol manager of BFF.