Football

BFF forms committee to investigate allegations against Sohag

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Abu Nayeem Shohag
BFF

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has formed a seven-member committee to probe allegations of falsifying financial documents -- something that FIFA brought against Abu Nayeem Shohag.

He, who acted as BFF general secretary from 2011 to 2023, was handed down a two-year ban and financial penalty for this alleged wrongdoing.  

The committee has been asked to submit a report within a month.   

Meanwhile, Imran Hossain Tushar has been made the new acting general secretary of BFF for next three months.

Earlier, he served as the chief protocol manager of BFF.  

Read more from Football
Post Comment