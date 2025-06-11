Brazil book World Cup berth, Argentina thwart Colombia

Brazil booked their place at the 2026 World Cup in North America on Tuesday with a 1-0 home victory over Paraguay, the first win of new coach Carlo Ancelotti’s reign.

The five-time world champions -- the only team to appear in every edition of the World Cup -- punched their ticket to the finals in Canada, the United States and Mexico thanks to Vinicius Jr.

The Real Madrid star fired Brazil into the lead in Sao Paulo, bundling home from close range in the 44th minute after a cross from new Manchester United signing Matheus Cunha.