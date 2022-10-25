Qatar emir slams 'unprecedented' campaign against World Cup hosts

But the energy-rich Gulf state has faced constant scrutiny over its treatment of foreign workers as well as LGBTQ and women's rights.
"We initially dealt with the matter in good faith, and even considered that some criticism was positive and useful, helping us to develop aspects of ours that need to be developed," the emir told Qatar's legislative council.
"But it soon became clear to us that the campaign continues, expands and includes fabrication and double standards, until it reached an amount of ferocity that made many question, unfortunately, about the real reasons and motives behind this campaign," he said.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said the Qatar World Cup, the first in an Arab nation, will be the "best ever".