Arsenal put in their place by Man City masterclass

"We lost in a very different way at the Emirates," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. "Today the quality in the performance was very far away from what we are capable of."

A brittle Arsenal defence, shorn of the reassuring presence of William Saliba, could not contain the power of Erling Haaland, even if it did take until the final attack of the game for the Norwegian to score his 49th goal of the season.

Haaland instead turned provider, twice, for Kevin De Bruyne to fire home early in each half.