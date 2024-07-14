England, Spain set for Euro 2024 final showdown

England are hoping to finally end their long wait to win a men's major international tournament when they take on an outstanding Spain team in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday.

The match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin kicks off at 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) and will bring the curtain down on a month of football in which Spain -- featuring teenage sensation Lamine Yamal -- have been comfortably the most impressive side.

They have already eliminated several of the continent's heavyweights while winning all six matches en route to the final as they aim to become European champions for a record fourth time, after 1964, 2008 and 2012.

England, meanwhile, have often struggled against lesser opposition but produced their best performance yet in beating the Netherlands in the semi-finals, when Ollie Watkins came off the bench to score and seal a 2-1 victory.

Now they are into their second consecutive European Championship final as they aim to banish the memory of their penalty shoot-out loss to Italy at Wembley in the deciding game of the last edition, three years ago.