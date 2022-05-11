Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Haaland

Manchester City announced Tuesday they had reached an agreement to sign star striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund -- sending an ominous statement of intent to their rivals.

The Norwegian international will move to the Etihad after the Premier League champions agreed to pay his reported 60-million-euro (£51 million, $63 million) release clause.

"Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on 1st July 2022," the club said in a statement.

"The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player."