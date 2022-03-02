Man City ease into quarters, Middlesbrough shock Spurs

Manchester City eased into the last eight of FA Cup with a 2-0 victory at Peterborough while Middlesbrough produced another shock to extend Tottenham's long wait for silverware with a 1-0 win after extra time at the Riverside on Tuesday.

Oleksandr Zinchenko captained City as classy finishes from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish sent the English champions through.

Ukrainian international Zinchenko took the armband in his first appearance since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Fernandinho had initially been listed as City skipper for the tie, but the Brazilian, who signed from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, offered the role to Zinchenko in a show of solidarity.