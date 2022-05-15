Man City keep title fate in their hands despite Mahrez penalty miss

Manchester City staged a thrilling fightback from two goals down to keep the destiny of the Premier League title in their hands, but Riyad Mahrez's late penalty miss forced the leaders to settle for a dramatic 2-2 draw at West Ham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side were in danger of gifting second placed Liverpool a title lifeline after West Ham's Jarrod Bowen struck twice in the first half.

But City's stirring recovery showed the character that has already brought them three titles in the last four seasons.