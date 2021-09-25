Man City lack 'weapon' like Ronaldo, says Guardiola

Without a number nine, it has been feast or famine in front of goal for City so far this season.

They hit five past Norwich and Arsenal, going one better against Leipzig in their Champions League opener and when Wycombe visited the Etihad in the League Cup in midweek.

But they find themselves three points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United after failing to score in a 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend and a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season.

Guardiola rejected suggestions he prefers to operate without a centre-forward.