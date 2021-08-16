Man City shocked 1-0 by Kane-less Tottenham

But Tottenham still managed to give Nuno Espirito Santo a dream start to his reign in charge as Son Heung-min fired home the only goal on 55 minutes.

A first full house at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for 17 months revelled in the result with chants of "are you watching Harry Kane" in the closing stages.

City will almost certainly need to break the Premier League transfer record for the second time in a month to sign the England captain after splashing £100 million on Jack Grealish.

Guardiola's men are looking for a successor to Sergio Aguero after the club's all-time record goalscorer left for Barcelona at the end of last season.