Man City win Premier League title after epic comeback

Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City's "legends" as they won the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons after staging an incredible comeback from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday.

Guardiola's side were teetering on the brink of blowing the title after falling 2-0 behind midway through the second half in the final chapter of their pulsating battle for supremacy with Liverpool.

But Ilkay Gundogan sparked an astonishing City revival at the Etihad Stadium as the German midfielder reduced the deficit before Rodri grabbed the equaliser.

Gundogan turned in City's third goal in the space of five minutes in the 81st minute, triggering wild celebrations and rendering second placed Liverpool's 3-1 victory against Wolves irrelevant.

City finished with 93 points, one ahead of Liverpool as they ended their rivals hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple.