Man Utd hit Leeds for six, Leicester win at Spurs

Manchester United crushed Leeds United 6-2 while Leicester City handed Tottenham Hotspur a second straight defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

United's win, with two goals each for midfielders Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes, sent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side up to third on 26 points, above fourth-placed Everton on goal difference.

Jamie Vardy's penalty and a Toby Alderweireld own goal gave Leicester victory in North London and left the Foxes in second place, five points behind leaders Liverpool who had won 7-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Sam Allardyce's debut in charge of struggling West Bromwich Albion ended in a 3-0 home defeat by West Midlands rivals Aston Villa with Anwar El Ghazi on target twice.

Bottom club Sheffield United ended their eight match losing streak, picking up just their second point of the campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.