Man Utd humiliated as Salah treble fires Liverpool, West Ham rock Spurs

Second-placed Liverpool are just one point behind leaders Chelsea as they chase the title -- an ambition which looks completely beyond hapless United after this wretched afternoon.

In a telling indictment of United's capitulation, thousands of fans left Old Trafford well before full-time.

Many supporters even fled before half-time, with those that remained loudly booing Solskjaer and his players.

United are languishing in seventh place after a fourth successive league game without a win, a dismal streak that includes three defeats.

The pressure on Solskjaer will be intense in the coming days as the beleaguered Norwegian faces a fight to cling onto his job.

Liverpool fans rubbed salt into United's wounds by gleefully chanting "Ole must stay".

United had ridden their luck several times this season after snatching wins from the jaws of defeat.

But Liverpool were far too accomplished to let United's flaws at the back go unpunished and they were ahead after less than five minutes.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were out of position and Salah played through Naby Keita, who slotted home in front of the shell-shocked Stretford End.

Liverpool smelt blood and grabbed a second in the 13th minute when Maguire and Luke Shaw got in tangle, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to cross for Diogo Jota to convert from close range.