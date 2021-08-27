Man Utd, Ronaldo reunite to rekindle past glories

Cristiano Ronaldo completed an emotional return to Manchester United on Friday, 12 years after leaving as the world's most expensive player, tasked with firing the Red Devils back to the top of the English and European game.

The 36-year-old has forced a return to the Premier League from Juventus as one last shot at a sixth Ballon d'Or and Champions League title.

Ronaldo arrived at United as a skinny 18-year-old from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 with a bag of tricks.

In six years under the tutelage of Alex Ferguson his physique and end product were transformed to lead United to three Premier League titles and Ferguson's final Champions League in 2008.