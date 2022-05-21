Mbappe chooses to stay at PSG in Real snub: reports

The 23-year-old's 'will-he-won't-he' move to Madrid has kept fans and the two clubs on their toes over the past few months.
Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who will play Liverpool in the Champions League final next weekend after securing a 35th Spanish title.
But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, have battled to hold on to their biggest asset.
It now appears Mbappe is staying put alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi to help them in their protracted quest to land the Champions League.
According to Marca and RMC, Mbappe has informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez of his decision to remain at the French champions.