Mbappe chooses to stay at PSG in Real snub: reports

Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite weeks of speculation linking the forward to a move to Real Madrid, according to widespread reports on Saturday.

The French World Cup winner has made up his mind to remain faithful to PSG and is poised to sign a three-year extension to his contract which ends on June 30, L'Equipe in France and Spanish sports paper Marca reported.

The player's entourage refused to elaborate but reports suggest PSG could make a statement later Saturday when the club are playing Metz in their final match of the season at the Parc des Princes.