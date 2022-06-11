Mbappe salvages draw for France in Austria

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a late equaliser as France settled for a 1-1 draw with Austria in their Nations League encounter in Vienna on Friday.

Mbappe appeared as a second-half replacement for Antoine Griezmann at the Ernst-Happel Stadium and burst through in characteristic fashion to smash in the 83rd-minute leveller, cancelling out Andreas Weimann’s opener.

The result leaves France, who won last year’s edition of the Nations League, still without a win three games into the new campaign.