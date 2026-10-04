At 17, Bangladeshi-origin Sullivan makes US football history

There are moments that can change a footballer’s entire life. For Cavan Sullivan, Saturday night was one such moment.

The Bangladeshi-born footballer has become the youngest player in US history to score a goal. He scored at the age of 17 years and five days in a friendly against Mexico, which the United States won 3-0.

Just a few days earlier, his teammate Mathis Albert had set the record. Albert scored against Chile last Tuesday at the age of 17 years and 131 days. Sullivan has now broken that record.