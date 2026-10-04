At 17, Bangladeshi-origin Sullivan makes US football history
There are moments that can change a footballer’s entire life. For Cavan Sullivan, Saturday night was one such moment.
The Bangladeshi-born footballer has become the youngest player in US history to score a goal. He scored at the age of 17 years and five days in a friendly against Mexico, which the United States won 3-0.
Just a few days earlier, his teammate Mathis Albert had set the record. Albert scored against Chile last Tuesday at the age of 17 years and 131 days. Sullivan has now broken that record.
Sullivan scored in the 62nd minute. He intercepted a poor pass from Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel and produced a brilliant chip over him to find the back of the net.
Sullivan’s goal put the United States 2-0 ahead. Malik Tillman scored the third, while the opening goal came from Julian Hall.
Although three players found the net, Sullivan grabbed all the attention by setting the record. US coach Mauricio Pochettino was also impressed by his performance.
After the win over Mexico, the coach said, “Sullivan is a fighter. It is difficult to find players like him. He is exceptional with the ball at his feet. His ability to keep possession of the ball is incredible.”
“It is great to have a player like him in the team. This is fantastic news for the United States. I hope Sullivan continues to progress like this and keeps improving,” he added.
For Sullivan, scoring such a goal was a dream come true. After the match, he told TNT Sports, “When you dream of moments like this from the age of three, four, five or six, it is truly unbelievable. I have prepared myself for this moment not just over the past few hours, but my entire life.”
Sullivan also expressed his gratitude to his family and coaches, “It is an incredible moment for my family and me. It is truly an honour to have this opportunity. The coaches have trusted me and given me this chance. I am really grateful for that.”
Describing how it felt to score his first goal for the United States, Sullivan said, “Everything suddenly became a blur. All I remember is chipping the ball. I was hoping it wouldn’t hit the crossbar or go over. I got a little nervous while the ball was in the air. Then everything happened in the blink of an eye.”
Sullivan made his US debut just two days before his 17th birthday, becoming the youngest player to appear for the United States in the past 20 years. The teenager had already made history in club football.
He made his MLS debut for Philadelphia Union at the age of just 14 years and 293 days, becoming the youngest player in the league’s history. Not only in MLS, Sullivan also became the youngest player to make a debut in any major professional league in North America.
Sullivan is enjoying an outstanding season with Philadelphia Union. His performances have brought him into the national-team conversation. In his last eight MLS matches, he has scored six goals and provided eight assists.
His performances have helped Philadelphia remain unbeaten for 12 consecutive matches, setting a new club record.
Sullivan was also rewarded for his performances in September. He beat stars such as Lionel Messi to win the Player of the Month award. He finished the month with nine goal contributions, scoring four goals and providing five assists in four matches.
Sullivan became the youngest player in MLS history to win the Player of the Month award. In other words, breaking records is nothing new for Sullivan!