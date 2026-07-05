Trump thanks FIFA for suspending USA's Balogun's World Cup red card

President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked football's world governing body FIFA for suspending the red card issued to USA's Folarin Balogun, paving the way for the striker to play in a last-16 World Cup showdown against Belgium.

Balogun was set to miss the match on Monday after being shown a straight red card in the last-32 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina for stepping on the foot of defender Tarik Muharemovic as the co-hosts won 2-0.

FIFA said Sunday the ban will be suspended for a year.