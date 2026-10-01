Indonesia beat Bangladesh 9-2 in ASEAN Cup
Bangladesh suffered a heavy 9–2 defeat to Indonesia in their FIFA ASEAN Cup match in Indonesia on Thursday.
The referee blew the final whistle, and Indonesia’s players erupted in celebration. They had secured their place in the ASEAN Cup final.
On the other hand, Hamza Choudhury left the pitch visibly frustrated. Members of the coaching staff tried to calm him down, but Hamza was clearly angry.
Indonesia took control early, scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes through Mitchell Lee Baker. Rizky Ridho then made it 3–0 in the 31st minute.
Bangladesh pulled one back five minutes later when Shahriar Emon headed home from Suki’s low cross, scoring Bangladesh’s first goal of the tournament.
However, Indonesia restored their three-goal advantage almost immediately, with Baker completing his hat-trick in the 37th minute. He scored again two minutes later to make it 5–1, before Justin Hubner headed home from a corner in first-half stoppage time.
Indonesia added a seventh goal in the 84th minute through Luke Bicari, although Bangladesh goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan had earlier made a save from a close-range header by Elkan Baggott.
Farhan Ali scored in the first minute of stoppage time, placing Rakib Hossain’s cross into the net to make it 7–2.
The match then became heated, with players from both sides involved in an altercation shortly after Bangladesh’s second goal.
Indonesia scored twice within a minute late in the match to complete a 9–2 victory.