Man Utd collapse at Sevilla in Europa League

Manchester United imploded in Seville in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday while Juventus completed a good evening for the club by holding on away to Sporting and advancing to the semi-finals.

In the quarter-final second legs, United succumbed 3-0 at Sevilla to go out 5-2.

Juventus hung on to draw 1-1 with Sporting in Lisbon to advance 2-1 on aggregate while Bayer Leverkusen won 4-1 in Belgium to eliminate Union Saint-Gilloise 5-2.