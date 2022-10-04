SAFF champions Krishna, Sanjida chat with Utpal Shuvro

One is a winger, the other is a striker. It’s important for them to be in sync on the football pitch, which Sanjida Akhter and Krishna Sarkar are. But what I didn’t know was the deep friendship they shared outside of the field. I got to know of it in an hour-long engaging chat. I’ll explain a bit later why I had this chat with these two players in particular.

Before that, let me tell you where and when this took place. Place: BFF Bhaban. Date: 22 September. A day earlier, the Bangladesh team returned and enthralled the entire country with their celebrations on an open-roof bus. I had gone to the BFF Bhaban to mainly take an interview of captain Sabina Khatun. I had to wait a little for her because the BFF president Kazi Salahuddin was in a meeting with the SAFF champion players.

After that, they had to attend an unofficial meeting with technical director Paul Smalley and the women’s wing chief Mahfuza Akhter. The BFF president called me to that meeting. While talking about the achievements, problems and potential of women’s football, a thought came to me suddenly, why just Sabina, why shouldn’t I speak with one or two more players. That led to my chat with Krishna and Sanjida.