Mbappe denied at the death as Betis beat Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s perfect start to the LaLiga season ended on Friday when Real Betis beat them 1-0, with substitute Troy Parrott scoring nine minutes from time and goalkeeper Alvaro Valles saving a stoppage-time penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

The clash began at a high tempo but the pace dropped after the interval in the heat in Seville. Parrott, introduced in the 68th minute, broke the deadlock in the 81st when he reacted quickly after Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois parried a header into his path.