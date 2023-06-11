Man City beat Inter to lift maiden Champions League

“Emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here waited I don’t know how many years. They deserve, we deserve,” Rodri said.

In being crowned champions of Europe, they matched the treble achieved by Manchester United in 1999 of lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns.

City manager Pep Guardiola has now won the Champions League three times and took his trophy count with City to 12.

It was far from a fluent City performance, however, against a tireless Inter side who looked capable of causing a shock.