Torres scores a hat-trick as PSG thrash Slovan in Champions League opener, Liverpool down Atletico

Holders Paris Saint-Germain made a smooth start to their bid for a third consecutive Champions League title as Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 rout of Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday, while Liverpool came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona kicked off their campaign by scoring five goals against Feyenoord, while Arsenal impressed with a 1-0 win at Napoli.

PSG, who are hoping to become only the fourth club to win three European Cups in a row, visit Manchester City and host Barca in their next two European games.

"It is the Champions League, we always play against tough teams, but we have to be focused first in Ligue 1 because we didn't start in the right way," said Torres, with PSG yet to win a domestic game this season.

But they wasted little time in picking apart Yaya Toure's Slovan at the Parc des Princes.

Ousmane Dembele hammered in a rebound and then nodded in a deflected cross to put Luis Enrique's men two goals ahead inside 22 minutes.

Torres tapped home Dembele's cross just after the half-hour mark and drilled in his second less than two minutes after the restart.