Alonso leaves Real Madrid, Arbeloa appointed as coach

Real Madrid said on Monday coach Xabi Alonso has left the Spanish giants by mutual consent, to be replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa.

After losing the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona on Sunday the club decided to part ways with the Basque coach, in charge for less than eight months, and immediately appointed former Madrid player Arbeloa who was coaching the reserve side.

"Real Madrid announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his tenure as first-team coach to an end," said Los Blancos in a statement.

In a separate statement Madrid then announced Arbeloa would take Alonso's place, without specifying the length of the 42-year-old's contract.

"Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025 and has developed his entire coaching career in Real Madrid's academy since 2020," said Los Blancos.

Arbeloa's first match at the helm is a Copa del Rey last-16 visit to face second-tier Albacete on Wednesday.