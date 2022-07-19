Lewandowski will bring 'winning mentality' to Barca: Christensen

Robert Lewandowski will bring the 'winning mentality' Barcelona need according to new team-mate Andreas Christensen.

The Polish superstar has arrived in Miami to complete his move to the La Liga giants from Bayern Munich ahead of Tuesday's friendly with David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Lewandowski, 33, joins with Barcelona struggling on and off the pitch after seeing arch-rivals Real Madrid win the title and well documented financial problems causing problems behind the scenes.