Liverpool tame Wolves to climb into top six

Liverpool moved into the Premier League's top six as goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah deepened Wolves' relegation fears with a 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men were again far from the force of recent seasons, but have now taken 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four league games to remain in the hunt for a top-four finish.

The Reds close to within six points of fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand over Spurs still to come.

Wolves remain just three points above the relegation zone in 15th as the visitors were made to pay once more for the lack of a goal threat going forward.

A fourth meeting between the sides in less than two months bred boredom rather than contempt for the first 45 minutes.