Bangladesh defeat Myanmar, edge closer to AFC Womens Asian Cup final
The Bangladesh Women’s Football Team moved within touching distance of their first-ever final round appearance in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup defeating hosts Myanmar 2-1 in a hard-fought Group C encounter at Yangon’s Thuwunna Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Ritu Porna Chakma was the star of the match, netting both goals for Bangladesh — one in each half — to secure the memorable victory over Myanmar, ranked 73 places higher.
With this well-deserved win, Bangladesh not only recorded back-to-back wins in the Asian Cup qualifiers for the first time in history the result also served as sweet revenge for their 0-5 defeat to Myanmar in the 2018 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers held in Yangon.
Bangladesh will face Turkmenistan, considered the weakest side in the group, in their final Group C match on 5 July.