Bangladesh defeat Myanmar, edge closer to AFC Womens Asian Cup final

The Bangladesh Women’s Football Team moved within touching distance of their first-ever final round appearance in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup defeating hosts Myanmar 2-1 in a hard-fought Group C encounter at Yangon’s Thuwunna Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Ritu Porna Chakma was the star of the match, netting both goals for Bangladesh — one in each half — to secure the memorable victory over Myanmar, ranked 73 places higher.