France, Morocco level at half-time after Bounou denies Mbappe from the spot

France and Morocco were locked at 0-0 at half-time in their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final at Boston Stadium on Friday, 10 July (Bangladesh time) after Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou denied Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot.

The defining moment came after a lengthy VAR review awarded France a penalty, but Bounou kept out Kylian Mbappe's spot-kick, denying the forward the chance to draw level with Argentina's Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.